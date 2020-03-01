One local law firm is celebrating sixty years of business with donations for each year they have been open. Langrock Sperry and Wool is donating sixty items to a different charity every month this year. For February, they bought sixty picture dictionaries for the Vermont Chapter of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants. That will help in teaching the English language to learners who attend classes at the committee's location in Colchester. Both Amila Merdcanovic, from the Vermont Chapter of the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, and Sasha Conroy, from Langrock Sperry and Wool, say that these books will be an extreme help to immigrants attempting to learn English.

"Being able to speak the English Language is something that us Vermonters do take for granted," Conroy said, "people coming into the community as Refugees, don't have that luxury, this organization is truly putting these people up for a chance to succeed."

"English is a way of life here," said Amila Merdcanovic, "the more English skills people acquire the easier that process of integration will be down the road."

Last month Langrock Sperry and Wool donated sixty custom team jackets to the Rutland Eagles Special Olympics team. They have not decided who they will donate to in March.

