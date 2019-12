On Friday, LGBTQ-plus Vermonters are celebrating the anniversary of two critical moments in queer history.

This month marks 20 years since Baker v. Vermont, a landmark legal decision resulting in civil unions for same-sex couples.

The victory built a foundation for marriage equality ten years later.

