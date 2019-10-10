Celebrities team up to raise awareness about mental health

Today is World Mental Health Day, a day devoted to raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental illnesses including depression and anxiety disorders. In the U.S., an estimated 20 percent of adults experienced mental illness last year.

Here's a look at some of the famous faces who are trying to get the word out that help is available.

Prince Harry teamed up with music superstar Ed Sheeran on Instagram to promote World Mental Health Day.

"Reach out make sure your friends, strangers, look out for anybody who might be suffering in silence," Prince Harry said. "We're all in this together. Thanks for watching."

The prince also toured a school in Nottingham, England, that offers mental health initiatives to young people.

The focus of this year's World Mental Health Day is suicide prevention. Close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year worldwide.

"Suicide is often an impulsive action," said Leslie Heinberg, the vice chair of the Department of Psychiatry & Psychology at the Cleveland Clinic.

Heinberg says people who attempt suicide and survive often express regret almost immediately, so it's important to intervene.

"The more that we act and act repeatedly we can hopefully move them past that impulsive moment into a safe spot," Heinberg said.

Michael Bryan lost his mother to suicide. He has also tried to take his own life.

"That shame component to suicide, that shame component to depression. That feeling, it's dreadful," he said.

Now, he helps others in crisis.

"When you're feeling good, think about how good your life is, focus on what's good in your life because when the dark times come, they won't be as dark and they won't last as long and that's from direct experience," Bryan said.

He says for people who are at risk, remember there are people like him out there who have been through it and are willing to help.