Cellphone expert recounts Bourgoin whereabouts

It's day nine in the wrong-way murder trial of Steven Bourgoin and the defense continues to argue that Bourgoin suffered a psychotic break in the days leading up to the deadly crash that killed five Mad River Valley teens.

The defense called an expert to testify about mapping and location data on Bourgoin's cellphone. Sy Ray spoke about tracking Bourgoin's phone in the week leading up to the crash.

The data showed normal trips to work and back home, but also showed trips with no clear destination around Chittenden County. The defense is trying to corroborate Bourgoin's story of following what he believed was a "government mission" that led him to the Winooski River, where he says he destroyed his phone -- something the expert confirmed.

"This device got into this area right here -- it could be just be slightly off either side of the river -- and it's going to remain there for that hour-period and the records just abruptly stop," Ray told the jury.

Prosecutors also called two witnesses in their rebuttal. A Vermont State Police detective who reviewed Bourgoin's phone records testified about those records and data from Bourgoin's Facebook.

Closing arguments in the trial could come as early as Monday.

