Cement truck crash sends NY woman to hospital

A two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck sent two people to the hospital in Essex County, New York.

It happened Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. in the town of Jay, Police say Tara Pratt, 27, of Elizabethtown, was driving her Ford Focus on Route 9N and struck a cement truck. The truck overturned in the east branch of the Ausable River. Police say the driver, George Dorr, 74, of Keeseville, was able to safely get out with the help of a bystander before the truck caught fire.

Pratt was sent to the UVM Medical Center with injuries to her lower extremities and facial contusions. Her condition was not available. Dorr was treated and released.

Police say the stretch of road was closed until about 10 p.m. while crews cleaned up the scene, which included spilled diesel.

