Census figures show decline of New York's rural areas

New census figure show rural counties suffering the sharpest population drops in New York since 2010.

The population estimates for 2019 released Thursday show Hamilton County in the Adirondacks posted a state-high drop of almost 9%.

Delaware County posted an almost 8% drop and Chenango County saw a loss of close to 7%.

Experts say rural areas are caught in a mutually reinforcing down-cycle in which businesses shutter and people move away.

There are fewer manufacturing jobs and fewer farms.

There are even fewer prisons, a longtime durable source of rural employment.

