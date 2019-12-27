Central New Hampshire has lowest unemployment in state

Central New Hampshire has reported the lowest unemployment rate in state in November, according to preliminary numbers.

The Concord Monitor reports that the Concord area had an average jobless rate of 1.9%. The area encompasses a large section of Merrimack County and includes Hooksett, New London, Franklin and Pittsfield.

According to the New Hampshire Employment Security Economic & Labor Market Information Bureau. the Berlin area had the highest unemployment rate in the state in November with 3.1%.

