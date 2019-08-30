Central Vermont Medical Center gets help recruiting nurses

The Central Vermont Medical Center is getting some help to deal with nurse-recruiting issues.

The Vermont Training Program recently gave $73,000 to CVMC, which is experiencing recruiting challenges for licensed nursing associate and clinical care associate positions at both the main hospital and CVMC's nearby Woodridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

The vice president of clinical operations says they can't just sit and wait for qualified people to apply for jobs, and an investment in the current workforce is needed.

CCAs and LNAs both work in skilled clinical and administrative roles and CVMC says they play a major part in patient care.