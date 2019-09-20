Central Vermont artist strikes again with cow-themed mural

Montpelier has a new mural that aims to bring people together.

The giant cow mural is on the back of Allen Lumber along the Winooski River. It's called a "World Cow" and has hand-made continents spray-painted on it.

Vermont artist DJ Barry is no stanger to cow-themed installations. He says it's designed to show people are more similar than different. "We're all spots on the same cow. There's no race, there's no gender, everybody's here together, we're really trying to bring the world closer together," he said.

The world cow murals also benefit communities. So far, this mural has raised $1,200 for the Montpelier Rotary Club's backpack program.

DJ Barry has also painted world cows in New York City, Las Vegas and Pennsylvania. He hopes to collaborate with artists overseas to spread the idea.

