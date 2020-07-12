Central figure in ski resort fraud case withdraws pleas

The alleged ringleader of a multimillion Vermont ski resort fraud scheme plans to withdraw his not guilty pleas, his lawyer says. Neil Taylor, an attorney for Florida businessman Ariel Quiros told a federal judge Friday that he is cooperating with the government and anticipates ending the case with a plea in the near future. Quiros, who owned Jay Peak ski resort, pleaded not guilty in May 2019 to 12 felony charges, including seven counts of wire fraud and three counts of false statements. Quiros and three others were indicted over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Newport.

Ariel Quiros

7/12/2020 2:43:28 PM (GMT -4:00)

