Challenge gives people with disabilities a chance to be brave

This weekend there's a special obstacle course race for kids with special needs. It's called the Brave Challenge.

It gives athletes with cognitive, developmental, physical or emotional disabilities a chance to be brave.

"Our goal is just provide another opportunity for people with disabilities," said Cody Tancreti, an organizer.

Athletes like 25-year-old White River Junction resident Mary Thomas says she is up for the challenge.

"Sometimes I just like to challenge myself," said Mary Thomas.

Thomas has autism, but it hasn't stopped her. She has spent years participating in the Special Olympics.

Last year she participated in the Brave Challenge, giving her something she has never been able to do before, an obstacle course.

"It's like doing something that you didn't know you could do, so you are challenging yourself," said Thomas.

The course is designed with multiple options, so that participants can do what works for them and have fun.

The Co-director of the challenge says he was running an adapted gym class when he created an obstacle course and the athletes loved it.

The Vermont native realized there were no opportunities for the athletes to do something like that.

"We really create a day that is for our athletes and is about them," said Tancreti. "It's an environment where they feel comfortable and safe and can compete."

At each station, there are different paths for different abilities.

"We really think through what kind of obstacle might give a student with autism anxiety, we kind of eliminate those factors," said Tancreti.

Parents say it is rewarding for them to get to watch their kids' confidence grow.

"It gives these individuals a chance to be a part of something and show what they can do," said Phil Thomas, Mary's dad.

For the athletes like Thomas, she says she was intimidated at first but reminds you not to judge a book or an obstacle course by its cover.

The challenge will be in South Burlington on Saturday and will be in Hartford in September.