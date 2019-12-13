Challenge to NY driver's privilege card tossed on eve of enactment

A law that will allow New Yorkers to get driver’s licenses without having to prove they are in the country legally has weathered a second court challenge.

A federal district court judge ruled Friday against Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, saying he lacked the legal capacity to bring the lawsuit. Starting Monday, license applicants without a valid Social Security number will be able to submit multiple alternative forms of ID that include valid passports and driver’s licenses issued in other countries

