Gardeners and greenhouses face challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic

Starting Monday, landscapers will now be allowed to come spruce up your yard with spring flowers and mulch. But what if you want to do the work yourself?

Gardening is a great way to get outside and make your home more appealing, but working on your green thumb is harder during the pandemic.

"It's a whole new way of doing business. Curbside is not normal for us," said Chris Conant, the co-owner of Claussen's Florist, Greenhouse & Perennial Farm.

Normally, customers can roam the rows of flowers, succulents, and cacti to their heart's desire, but the doors are closed to the public until further notice.

Conant says creating a system where people can pick out products strictly outside or online has kept the company going amid the coronavirus outbreak.

