He's courteous, clean, and helpful. Scott Bassett of Fairfax knows a thing or two about the grocery business, including excellent bagging technique.

He's the Vermont State Bagging Champion and now the 13-year journeyman with Hannaford Brothers is taking his skills to the highest level -- The National Bagging Championship in San Diego.

Our Lance MacKenzie visited with Bassett on his final day of training for the big event.