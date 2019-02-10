It was Championship Sunday on Malletts Bay for this year's Pond Hockey Classic. The tournament started with 180 teams and a few thousand people all coming to Lake Champlain.

“It's just such a great activity. I used to play hockey and I thought it would be nice to support the pond hockey players,” said David Brien of Colchester who made it out on the ice to watch the final games.

For the players, a day out on the ice is a day well spent.

“It’s like being a kid again, 53 years old, still doing it,” said Jamie Rozzi before his semifinals game. He says the tournament has become a family tradition.

“My brother is five years older, we never got to play hockey growing up,” said Rozzi who added that it's also a big weekend off the ice. He owns the nearby Rozzi's Lakeshore tavern that over-looks the bay.

“It's probably our biggest weekend except for one or two in the summer,” said Rozzi.

The rush of customers, also helps the business keep busy during slow winter months...

“It definitely gives a nice shot in the arm as the rest of winter goes and then we start again in the summertime,” said Rozzi.

But before he thinks about dinner and his restaurant, he had a game to play.

“Hopefully get a good result in the end,” said Rozzi.