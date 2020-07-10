Champlain Centre shops reopen after 4-month wait

Champlain Centre mall in Plattsburgh was among many New York shopping centers back in business Friday after getting the governor's greenlight based on new air filtration regulations. Kelly O'Brien hit the mall and spoke to people who are ready to shop.

After nearly four months of being closed, Champlain Centre was once again filled with shoppers Friday. "It's like the boys are back, the boys of summer are back playing baseball today, that's how it feels," said Teddy Chan with China Cafe.

"Just a fun day with mom," said Isabella Vesneske, a shopper.

"Got out and window shopped. Even if you don't have money, it's still nice," said Cheyenne Cota, another shopper.

Anchor stores with doors to the outside never had to shut down, but retailers in the interior were closed since mid-March. Now, shoppers are walking the halls and checking out the stores they've missed.

"A lot better, especially with the candy store being open," said Vesneske, who was among shoppers looking to fill their sweet tooth, pick up a new book at Bookburgh or stock up on shoes.

"I like everything here honestly," Cota said.

Some stores remain closed down, but the others like DND hair salon are open and ready to make up for lost time. "We're excited," said the salon's Ronda Titherington, who says the phone has been ringing off the hook. "It feels wonderful to be back serving the community and finding out our clients have been waiting and they have been loyal, and it just feels wonderful."

Plattsburgh foodies looking to pick up some grub will find no seating in the food court or around the mall. Teddy Chan says he's waiting a week to reopen China Cafe in order to stock up on supplies. but says they are eager to serve. "I apologize if we've starved you, it wasn't by choice. We will definitely see you on the 16th or after, whenever you feel comfortable," he said.

NY Green Health wasted no time reopening. The CBD shop's Damien Tackett says it feels good to start getting back to normal. "To see people back out living something close to the lives we led before March happened, so it's fantastic," he said.

