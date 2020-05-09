Champlain College Commencement

The class of 2020 is on their way. Saturday Champlain college's graduating class celebrated their graduation - but not in traditional fashion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commencement was held online for both the Undergraduate degrees and the Master’s. The school says the decision to hold a virtual ceremony was difficult but necessary.

Officials say the safety of the students - their family and friends - and the faculty is the highest priority. They say they are committed to holding an in-person celebration next year. Plans for that event will be shared in the months ahead.

