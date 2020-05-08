Champlain College Seniors showcase their games online

Champlain College students in the video game development programs are showcased their work in front of recruiters and employers from across the country.

It's the 13th year Champlain College hosts the Senior show, but because of the pandemic, what is normally a huge live in-person event on the Burlington campus, is now a live stream.

More than 80 companies that develop and publish games from across the country were watching the games that 119 graduating seniors have been working on all year.

"The site that features all of the games and profile pages for all the students and links to their artwork and their portfolios," Champlain College Professor Amanda Crispel said. "We sent out invitations far and wide. We have actually Slack channels where the graduates are hanging out and where the recruiters can come in and talk to them. We have recruiters from EA, Ludia, and Ubisoft. They're all watching, and hopefully, we'll reach out to our students, which they can do directly from the website."

There were 70 interviews set up between students and employers following last year's event.

In 2018, 90% of graduates were employed in an area related to their field within six months.

Graduation at Champlain College is being hosted online on Saturday. At noon, there were be an on-campus ceremony for undergraduates. At 3 PM, there will be an event for online undergraduates and master's degree students.

