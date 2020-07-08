Champlain College cuts online class tuition for Burlington students

Two years after Champlain College cut the cost of online undergraduate programs in half, tuition is dropping even more for some people.

The City of Burlington and Champlain College‘s president announced another 17% drop, but only for residents of Burlington.

That brings the cost to $265 per credit hour.

Its part of a new local skill accelerator program to help residents gain new skills if they are looking for a new job due to the pandemic.

“In the critical times that we find ourselves, we recognize that these types of programs which are sort of market-ready, relevant programs will enable our citizens to be able to transition from unemployment to the realm of being employed again," Champlain College President Benjamin Akande said.

