Champlain College students celebrate annual Champlain Rail Jam

Champlain College is making the most of the early season snowfall.

Students gathered around the Finney Quad on Champlain's to show off their alpine tricks on skis and snowboards.

This event is usually held with just a little bit of snow, but this year contestants enjoyed a fully-covered terrain park.

"We haven't had snow before this in all the time I've been here, I'm a senior now, and it's always been raining, cold, and no snow, but we've been blessed this time," Champlain Ski & Ride Club Jake Best said.

The event is hosted every year by the Champlain College Ski and Ride Club.

It worked for the past four days to create the venue.