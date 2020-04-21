Champlain College to welcome new president in July

A new leader will take the helm at Champlain College this summer.

Benjamin Ola. Akande in July will become the ninth president of Champlain College.

Akande is currently the assistant vice chancellor for International Affairs-Africa and the associate director of the Global Health Center at Washington University in St. Louis. He was previously the president of Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, and has extensive experience in academic leadership.

Akande was selected after a national search.

In a statement, Charles Kittridge, the chair of the school's board of trustees, called Akande an agent of change and visionary leader with a global perspective.

Kittridge said, in part, "His enterprising mindset, commitment to student success, and demonstrated financial acumen will be essential as he leads Champlain College in an evolving higher education landscape and an increasingly complex world."

Former President Don Laackman stepped down last year.