Champlain Elementary to see sidewalk improvements after intersection concerns

A project will start soon in Burlington to make kids' walk to school safer.

The Department of Public Works says the Champlain Elementary School Pedestrian Improvement Project is expected to start this fall.

Public Works Director Chapin Spencer says they're planning to improve lighting, signs and pavement markings, and elevate three intersections along Locust Street and Birchcliff Parkway.

Spencer says this is in direct response to parents' concerns about the intersections.

"The fundamental message here is the safety of our children is paramount," Spencer said. "Our roadway system needs to support everyone especially our most vulnerable."

Public works secured a $400,000 grant from VTrans and the state for the project.

Construction is expected to end in 2020.