Champlain Valley Educational Services closes 16 N.Y. school districts

Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES and its 16 component school districts unanimously decided to close schools immediately until at least April 19, 2020. The districts, in collaboration with the county Health Departments, will remain in regular communication to assess the situation.

Each School Superintendent will share information with their parents, guardians, and students regarding the possible delivery of instruction throughout this extended closure. Each school district has a plan in-place for the ongoing delivery of various non-instructional services, such as student nutrition, mental health supports, etc. These plans will vary between districts, and you can also expect notification on these details in the coming days. Naturally, all school extracurricular activities (athletics, clubs, events, etc.) are cancelled or postponed during this closure.

Dr. Mark Davey, CVES District Superintendent said, “We are appreciative of both Clinton and Essex county Health Departments working closely with CVES BOCES and the superintendents of our component school districts on this action. CVES and our 16 school districts will be working to provide you with further information as it becomes available. We would also like to recognize the role that the parents and guardians of all area students will assume in the coming days in partnering with your school district in continuing the education of our students.”