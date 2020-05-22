Champlain Valley Fair canceled for 1st time in nearly 100 years

The Champlain Valley Fair is canceled this year. This year would have been the 99th year of the fair, which is one of Vermont's largest events. It's the first time the fair has ever been canceled.

It's just the latest in a string of fairs, festivals and other events in Vermont to announce they would cancel this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

And on Friday, the governor put uncertainty about others to rest, announcing the cancellation of all fairs and large festivals this season, but he said fairgrounds can still hold events that meet state rules.

The Champlain Valley Exposition issued a statement on social media, saying in part: "The safety of fairgoers, volunteers, and staff is paramount, and these are trying times for all. We would love to see Vermont's largest annual event continue as planned, but unfortunately, the thrills and excitement of the Champlain Valley Fair will have to wait another year. This will be the first time in the history of the Champlain Valley Exposition that the Champlain Valley Fair will not occur."

Click here for more information and details on ticket returns.