Champlain Valley Fair leaders expected postponement

For the first time in 98 consecutive years, the Champlain Valley Fair has been cancelled for 2020. The 99th installment has been postponed until 2021. It's set to kick-off Friday, August 27, 2021 through September 5, 2021.

On Friday, Governor Scott announced that all state fairs and festivals will be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news was expected by members of the Champlain Valley Exposition's administrative team, but it still came as a heavy blow. Tim Shea, the Executive Director of the Expo, says that after having conversations with other fairgrounds and the state, he feels it is the right decision.

"We just couldn't picture a scenario where we could ensure the safety of our guests, our employees, our volunteers," he said, "as well as attract the volumes of people that we need in order to make it economically feasible."