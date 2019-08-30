Champlain Valley Fair recognizes members of the military

The Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction on Friday continued its tradition of Military Appreciation Day.

A valid military ID gets you free entry to the fair. It's for active-duty military members, as well as veterans.

We spoke with Sgt. 1st Class Darby Alberts of the Vermont Army National Guard who says it's a good chance for military members to interact with the general public, and to clear up the disconnect that often exists between the military and civilian life.

"I really appreciate it and a lot of the military personnel that walked through the tent today, they come by and it's a time where we can-- They don't necessarily see that they're retired, they don't necessarily see a lot of other people from day to day in Vermont that are in the military. This gives this some time to reconnect," Alberts said.

The fair started Military Appreciation Day in 2012.

The 40th Army Band was also on hand to entertain fairgoers.