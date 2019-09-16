Champlain Valley's Walk to End Alzheimer's falls short of fundraising goal

Hundreds of thousands raised in the Champlain Valley's Walk to End Alzheimer's, but the group is still short of its fundraising goal.

Dozens of Vermonters participated in the Alzheimer's Association Walk Sunday. Participants completed a two-mile walk to honor those affected by the disease. There was also a breakfast with entertainment and water stations along the walk route.

Vermont's own Grace Potter also made an appearance and Channel 3's weekend morning anchor Scott Fleishman was the host for the Promise Garden Ceremony.

About $200,000 was raised but the goal is more than $320,000.