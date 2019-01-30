Chance to win free cheese at Vermont Farm Show

People who visit the Vermont Farm Show could win free cheese for a year.

The event is underway at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction.

This year, passports are being given away at the front door. If you get the passport stamped at each vendor listed, you can put it into a drawing to win free Cabot cheese for a year

Organizers say people come to the farm show to learn about what's new in agriculture and to catch up with old friends.

The passport idea to celebrate 100 years of Cabot is aimed at getting more people through the door and into the different buildings at the expo to interact with vendors.

So how much is a year's supply of cheese?

"It's funny, a year's worth of cheese may be a lot different than a year's worth of cheese to you. I don't have those details but it's a lot of Cabot cheese," said Jackie Folsom, a farm show organizer.

The drawing is early Thursday morning.

Our Ike Bendavid sat down with Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts to discuss the state of farming in Vermont. Watch the video for the full interview.