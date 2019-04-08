Change coming to Champlain statue in Plattsburgh

A group in Plattsburgh wants to make a change to the Samuel de Champlain statue in the city which has stood for 100 years.

Champlain stands tall but at the base of the statue is a crouched Native American.

The group feels that is disrespectful to the native people here and should be addressed. They also say the Native American depicted isn't dressed properly. They say the headdress and moccasins are not what native tribes in this region wore.

"We would still like to remember the greatness of Champlain and all the accomplishments he did at that very difficult time but also give due to the people who took such good care of the land for 11,000 years before the Europeans arrived," said Gregory Huth of the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer.

The City Council approved acknowledging the issues by posting a plaque by the statue. It will be funded through the Champlain Statue Working Group, not taxpayer dollars.