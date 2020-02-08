The 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a Change of Responsibility Ceremony Saturday at the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho.

Courtesy Vermont National Guard

Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Gagnon is replacing outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Edwards. This position is the highest enlisted position held in the 86th I-B-C-T and acts as the senior-enlisted advisor to the enlisted members while serving as council to the unit Commander. That group of around 1,000 soldiers will likely deploy in 2021.

