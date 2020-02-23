Change of plans for proposed hotel at Burlington Airport

There's been a slight change in plans for the new hotel being built at the Burlington International Airport.

The original proposal was to build the five story hotel on the south end of the parking garage. But the FAA says that it would interfere with the airport's radar system.

Now, the new plan is to build just north of the parking garage. That space is currently a parking lot.

Officials say much of the design is still the same, and some aspects of the new plan might might actually be better for travelers.

"It'll be about the same size. Somewhere between 108-110 rooms. I think there will probably be a little more room for parking on this end. We think actually now as we look at it, it might be a better situation when it all comes together," said Aviation Director Gene Richards.

Construction is expected to start in July and will most likely take one year to complete. The hotel will cost about $12 to $16 million dollars and will be funded by a private investor.

