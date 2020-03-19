Changes come to some GMT bus routes

While Green Mountain Transit is still running, changes are on the way.

Some bus routes like the Barre Link Express and Mad River Valley Bus Service are suspended.

Starting Thursday, the Downtown Transit Center lobby will be closed until further notice. Several morning Purple Line trips from the Waterfront will also be suspended.

Stowe Mountain Road Shuttle will be reduced to hourly service, but will end on March 31 for the season.

Neighborhood Special service in Chittenden County will be temporarily stopped.

The Capitol Shuttle will not run this week.

Leaders with GMT ask that you stay home unless it's essential that you travel.

Bus services are free until at least April 1.