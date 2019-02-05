Changes coming to GMT routes and prices

Green Mountain Transit could be going through a lot of changes as it struggles to stay on budget with fewer riders.

In Washington County, GMT may be getting rid of deviations, which are pickups at "unofficial" stops. The company will have a bus designated for unofficial stops in compliance with the American Disabilities Act.

Some riders, like Maxine Leary, 89, of Montpelier, rely on this type of service. She said she gave up her car, preferring to use the GMT to get around Montpelier. Leary said being able to meet with friends is critical.

"That keeps me moving. That keeps me healthy," Leary said.

Director of Transportation Jon Moore said this is part of a slew of changes GMT could be adopting across Vermont over the next year.

"In the rural areas, Washington County, Lamoille County, we're looking to partner with VTrans to maintain as much of the current service as we can," Moore said.

VTrans is paying for a new Link from Burlington to Barre, since it will be moving its offices to Barre City Place.

"There was a pot of money available for this service expansion. Our general budget is experiencing some challenges right now. So we're working through that," Moore said.

In Chittenden County, that means riders could see a 25 cent increase in single rides. The monthly pass could decrease from $50 to $40.

"We go through a route by route productivity analysis. You know, some of our routes are averaging less than one person per hour," Moore said.

Moore said the company will be consolidating some routes and expanding others based on need.