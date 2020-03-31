State changes election laws amid coronavirus outbreak

Changes are coming to Vermont's elections, to keep voters safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

Candidates are no longer required to get signatures to run for office. All candidates wishing to appear on the ballot will still be required to file financial disclosure statements and consent of candidate forms.

"Eliminating the requirement for candidates to collect signatures for petitions is necessary in this time when we are sheltering at home, avoiding gatherings, and avoiding unnecessary contact with other people," said Elections Director Will Senning.

Local towns can also change from floor meetings to ballot, without required the full vote of the town.

"As we plan for all outcomes with our local, state, and federal partners, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Vermont's Town and City Clerks, who keep the front doors to our democracy open for Vermont voters," said Secretary of State Jim Condos. "Their jobs, like many of us, have taken on an increasing difficulty in these trying times, and I look forward to working with them, and supporting their offices, planning for our 2020 elections."

The way people vote during the 2020 election may change, too. Measures could include mailing ballots to every registered voter, extending deadlines to recieve mail-in votes, creating secure ballot return stations and moving polling locations.

"We hope to not have to make any changes to Vermont's election procedures, but that would be a very optimistic outlook," said Secretary Condos. "We have no idea what this health emergency will look like in one month, 5 months, or 8, and so we need to be planning now to make sure that voters can still vote, and that our democracy can still thrive during crisis."

