Changes made at Canadian border crossings

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) Border patrol is closing and reducing hours at certain spots to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Starting Monday at 6 p.m., there will be new border crossing hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Rouses Point
- Overton Corners
- Mooers
- Trout River
- Fort Covington
The Ports of Champlain and Chateauguay will remain open 24/7 for appropriate commercial and essential passenger traffic.
The Rouses Point boat dock, will remain closed.
Should you have any questions please contact the Champlain port of entry at (518) 298-8346.