Changes made at Canadian border crossings

Border patrol is closing and reducing hours at certain spots to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday at 6 p.m., there will be new border crossing hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

- Rouses Point

- Overton Corners

- Mooers

- Trout River

- Fort Covington

The Ports of Champlain and Chateauguay will remain open 24/7 for appropriate commercial and essential passenger traffic.

The Rouses Point boat dock, will remain closed.

Should you have any questions please contact the Champlain port of entry at (518) 298-8346.