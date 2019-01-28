Changes that could affect your tax return

It's officially tax season now that the IRS is accepting returns. But there are some changes to the federal and state tax codes this year. Our Neal Goswami has details on what you should be looking for as you prepare your returns.

IRS employees are back to work after a five-week shutdown and they're beginning to process returns. Vermont state tax workers are, too. But tax professional Jeff Fothergill says not all software vendors have state codes updated.

"My recommendation would be just wait and do them together," he said.

When major online vendors are ready, there are a few things you should know, says Fothergill.

"The main thing that's affecting most people is the increase in the federal standard deduction," he said.

The federal standard deductions have doubled to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for couples.

"You're getting a bigger deduction without having to justify it," Fothergill said.

That means most people will no longer need to itemize deductions on their returns. Last year, about half of filers did itemize.

"The expectation's after the new tax law is something like 10 to 20 percent of individual taxpayers will be itemizing," Fothergill said.

In Vermont, the state has been shifting its tax system over the years to something known as adjusted gross income.

"It's income before your personal exemptions and deductions," Fothergill said.

The changes made in Vermont align the state more closely with the federal system. But it also means a greater tax liability for some.

"People who have large medical expenses. There's no medical expense deduction on the state return anymore," Fothergill said. "It was until this year, but we're expecting to have some problems with that."

The IRS began accepting returns Jan. 28. Some online tax prep companies are accepting state returns but not all yet.