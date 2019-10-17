Channel 3 This Morning tracks the nor'easter

As of 5:20 a.m. there are nearly 10,000 power outages in Vermont.

Green Mountain Power crews are out working to turn on the lights, but the conditions are difficult in some areas. GMP spokeswoman Kristen Kelly says in crews working in Springfield had to pull back because trees were falling around them.

Report a power outage to Green Mountain Power by clicking here

As of 6:24 a.m., Essex's Brigham Hill Road in the area of I-89 is closed because of a downed power line. The roadway at Osgood Hill and Browns River Road is closed for a tree down as well. The Essex Town Highway Department has been advised and will clear the roadways as soon as possible.

Channel 3 This Morning Meteorologist Gary Sadwosky says the storm will continue through the evening hours, with heavy rain and strong gusty winds.

Channel 3 This Morning will give you the advantage over the storm from 5 to 7 a.m. Join us!