Channel 3 takes on the Vermont City Marathon

If you were at the Vermont City Marathon on Sunday, you may have recognized some familiar faces from WCAX on the course.

Avery Powell ran half of the marathon as part of a two man relay team. Connor Cyrus ran all 26.2 miles. Gary Sadowsky and his wife Stacey also each ran half the marathon in a relay team.

Cat Viglienzoni came off the bench to fill in for one of our producers who suffered a last minute injury. She too, ran half of the marathon as part of a relay team.

Congratulations to all of the runners who participated!