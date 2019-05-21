Charges Coming in Kingdom Con

WCAX News just confirmed federal charges will happen Wednesday in Vermont's largest fraud scandal. It involves the Jay Peak Resort and the ANC Bio Project, a research facility that was never built, along with several other redevelopment projects in the Northeast Kingdom.

A source close to the investigation says several people are expected to be arraigned, including Jay Peak and Burke Mountain resort developers Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger. They were accused of a $200 million "Ponzi-like" scheme, diverting investor money through the EB-5 program.

EB-5 allows foreign investors to obtain visas to live in the U.S. by investing in economic development projects. Two other people, including a Korean investor, could be officially charged Wednesday.

That alleged scheme-- uncovered in April 2016-- revealed contractors and investors who were unpaid.

The properties were handed over to a receiver to manage.

We've also learned that the U.S. Attorney for Vermont will hold a press conference Wednesday at one of the sites that was supposed to have been developed but still sits empty on Main Street in Newport.

