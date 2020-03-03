Charges dropped against NH couple in veteran nonprofit case

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a New Hampshire couple accused of receiving $12,000 in stolen funds from a Hanover nonprofit for military veterans.

The Valley News reports Sarah Healey Donahue and Alexander Donahue faced charges of receiving stolen property. Prosecutors said they accepted two checks from Alexander Donahue’s mother, Danielle Goodwin, for a house.

Goodwin pleaded guilty in 2018 to taking nearly $100,000 from Project Vetcare, which she co-founded. A judge recently agreed to impose nine months of a previously suspended jail sentence for Goodwin. Prosecutors said she violated her plea deal by giving contradictory testimony at the couple's trial.

