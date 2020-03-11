Charges dropped as NH youth center abuse investigation widens

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is both expanding its sex abuse investigation at the state’s youth detention center and dropping 82 rape charges against two former workers.

Jeffrey Buskey and Stephen Murphy worked at the Youth Development Center in the 1990s. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Wednesday the charges were dropped because court deadlines were harming what he called an unprecedented investigation, and that future charges are possible.

Attorneys handling a class-action lawsuit against the state now represent nearly 100 others who say they were abused at the center between the 1960s and 2019.

