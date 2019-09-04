Charlotte residents demand fines for abandoned homes

Some people in Charlotte are fed up with people leaving their homes abandoned.

They’re calling on the Selectboard to write an ordinance that would punish anyone who neglects their property. They say vacant homes are causing a number of problems, including attracting rodents.

Neighbors are mainly concerned about two houses. One of them is on Stockbridge Road. The other is on Island Farm Road. One woman who lives behind the property on Island Farm Road said there is also an abandoned car there. She reported that people are throwing noisy parties there at night and causing a disturbance.

Several residents said they’ve reached out to the homeowners on Stockbridge Road and encouraged them to clean up but have been unsuccessful. They said they feel the owners don’t care about the house.

Residents also told the Selectboard they’re concerned about the spread of wild parsnip, which can be toxic. They say they’re worried that’s a health threat.

Neighbors are asking the Selectboard to protect their rights as property owners by writing an ordinance similar to one in Saint Albans that would fine people who don’t take care of their land. They suggested a punishment of a $100 fine every day that the issue is not fixed.

Selectboard Chair Matt Krasnow said he’s not sure an ordinance will fix the problem and he is looking into other solutions. But he did tell residents he will write a letter to the property owners and let them know the Town of Charlotte is considering an ordinance.

Town Administrator Dean Bloch confirmed the owner of one of the houses is still paying property taxes.