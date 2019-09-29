Chasing Olympic Dreams

Montgomery native, Elle Purrier is about to run on the biggest stage of her career.

The Richford high school graduate and New Balance team member is in Doha, Qatar for the Track and Field World Championships. She'll be running in the 5000 meters, qualifying with her third place finish at the U.S. championships in Des Moines, Iowa at the end of July.

"I'm super excited and just honored to be representing the U.S. and going to Doha and competing against the athletes that I am," Purrier said via video call from Boston. "It's honestly a dream come true, but I think in the last year, I've progressed a lot and I've believed in myself and able to picture myself in these shoes and competing with these people."

With the Tokyo 2020 Olympics right around the corner. This week is just another step for a young woman chasing her dream, but that's not where her mind is right now.

"Don't get me wrong, we've still been talking about the future and what next year is going to look like, training for Tokyo and trying to make that team," Purrier said. "It's definitely something I think about, but there's only so much you can think about at once, so I'm just really focusing on this race right now."

The heats of the 5000m will run on Wednesday morning at 11:30 Eastern. The finals take place on Saturday.