Montpelier transit center construction on schedule

The capital city is about five months away from completing a project that was almost 20 years in the making.

The long awaited $12.5 million Taylor Street transit center is funded through state, federal and local money and officials say it is on time and on budget.

Driving on Taylor Street, the construction is impossible to miss. Montpelier City Manager William Fraser says it's a major upgrade from what used to be there -- a gravel parking lot, and before that a junk yard. “It's kind of a forgotten back part even though it's right in the middle of the city,” Fraser said.

He says the transformation will have a big impact on the community, starting with adding housing. “Having 30 residents downtown, providing more housing units where we have a very big housing shortage here, so that will help address that need,” Fraser said.

But it's not just for people who plan to live here. Fraser says it helps the greater community by providing public transportation as the non-residential part of the building will be used as a transit station for buses.

It's also located right along the new bike path which connects it to existing paths. “One of the best parts about that is there is going to be a new bridge over the North Branch coming out near Shaw's which will connect those two parts of the city without having to walk all the way around to cross the river,” Fraser said.

Construction crews are hard at work. They say weather has been one of the biggest challenges, but despite the cold temperatures and snow, they are still keeping to their schedule.

“We are getting ready to put the roof on and that's actually starting today. All the framing is up, so we are moving forward on schedule,” said Matt Cadieux, the project superintendent for DEW Construction. He's says the finishing touches will really make this project stand out. “There's a bunch of different sidings and architectural finishes that are going to go on the outside that I think will make it stand out pretty well.”

“It's going to be a nice transformational piece to the center of our community,” Fraser said.

The city says the construction phase has gone really well and that they have not deviated from the original plan.

The project is expected to be finished in August.