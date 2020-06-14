Checking in on indoor dining in Vermont

It’s been almost a week since Vermont restaurants have been allowed to offer indoor dining.

Indoor dining...with certain restrictions; tables must be six feet from one another, and the total capacity for establishments is capped at 25-percent.

At Bear Naked Growler in Montpelier, owner Floyd Dickinson says even though customers now have the option to eat inside, many still prefer the fresh air this time of year.

“You just have to be so much more careful with the sanitizing and people touching things," said Dickinson about serving inside versus outside. "Do I have to wear a mask, or do I not have to wear a mask? It makes it very difficult to be sitting here, and you’re supposed to have a mask and then turn around a have something to eat or drink.”

Many restaurants in Montpelier said they have not yet opened up their dining rooms for indoor seating.