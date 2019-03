Many Vermonters enjoy snowmobiling, regardless of how cold it is.

The season kicked off with rainy and wet weather, but members of VAST say they've had good runs since then.

Here's the catch though, with a warm up on the way, experts worry this could be the last good weekend to get on the trails.

If you're a snow enthusiast, you may want to make that part of your weekend plans.

Grab a helmet though because there's a law to wear one in Vermont.