Checking in with Vail Resorts on ski conditions

It's going to be a cold one on Thursday, but there are some good weather days coming ahead, making for some good skiing weather.

We talked with Jeff Wise from Vail Resorts about conditions at Stowe and Okemo.

He says conditions are great at both resorts and that Stowe got 8 inches since Tuesday and Okemo got 5 inches.

Wise says these cold temperatures are great for snow making and since they just got some natural powder, things are looking good for this weekend.

The resorts started making snow in early November and then were able to open up around Thanksgiving. They hope to have all trails up by Christmas week.

With colder temperatures, he says it's really important to stay hydrated and minimize exposed skin. He says to cover up and layer up.