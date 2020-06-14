Checking in with the VTBluebird Project

We're following up on the VTBluebirdProject.

A woodworker in Waitsfield, Peter Pomerantz, came up with the idea of putting together do it yourself birdhouse kits to give area 5th and 6th graders something to do during April Vacation.

About 120 kits were put together and now we're seeing some of the finished products.

After putting together the birdhouses, students posted pictures on Instagram using the #vtbluebirdproject.

Pomerantz thinks the birdhouses are fabulous and really had some elaborate designs.

"One person made roofing out of pennies. I've seen roofing out of moss. A lot of different paint colors. Each one of them's equally cool and unique and they're popping up all over the valley," says Pomerantz.

There are still some people asking for kits, but Pomerantz has been busy lately getting his business, Pomerantz Cabinetry back up and running after the Governor's stay home stay safe order.

