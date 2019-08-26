Getting a taste of the Champlain Valley Fair

The Champlain Valley Fair bills itself as the 10 best days of summer. So, our Scott Fleishman decided to find out for himself if it's true.

You couldn't have asked for a better Monday at the fair weather-wise. It was a little slower when he rolled in at the fair Monday afternoon, but then things picked up.

Monday nights are for Made in Vermont on Channel 3, so Scott went inside the Miller Center to check out some of the Made in Vermont items on display there. He met one man from Milton getting a sample from the Smugglers' Notch Distillery.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: Maybe normally you wouldn't get the chance to go to Smugglers' Notch Distillery. So, having a chance to come here and try their product?

Ray Hartson/Milton: Yeah, definitely. It's pretty nice to try local stuff, locally brewed stuff over mass-produced stuff anyway.

