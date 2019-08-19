Checkup on efforts to cut wait times at area hospitals

Are Vermonters still left waiting when they need to see a doctor?

We've reported extensively on wait times for patients in Vermont, especially those who need to see specialists. Some people have to wait for months.

So how is the Vermont Health Network, which includes the UVM Medical Center and five other hospitals, working to reduce wait times?

Dr. Stephen Leffler is the interim president of the University of Vermont Medical Center. He spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the challenges and how they're working to meet them. Watch the video for the full interview.